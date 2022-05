Tens of thousands of people supporting the “An Dream Dearg” movement are expected to attend a march in Belfast today calling for the delayed Irish language act to be enacted in the North.

Legislation to protect the rights of Irish speakers and make the language have equal status to English in Northern Ireland have been a sticking point for Stormont politicians for years.

The legislation was promised in the ‘new decade new approach deal ‘ that restored power-sharing back in 2020.