Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Tyrone beat Donegal on penalties to reach Ulster Minor Championship final

Tyrone claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Donegal to book their place in the Ulster Minor Football Championship final.

The game had finished 1-10 to 0-13 after extra time with a late goal from Donal Gallagher and a last gasp point from the boot of Cian McMenamin bringing Donegal level.

It finished eight points a piece after normal time.

Tyrone will play Derry in the decider after they claimed a 0-16 to 0-11 win over Cavan in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Tom Comack has the full time report from a dramatic night in Celtic Park…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

WHO
Audio, News, Top Stories

WHO warn of further worldwide spread of Monkeypox

21 May 2022
an la dearg
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thousands to attend Irish language rights protest in North today

21 May 2022
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Hospital inpatient/outpatient fees could be scrapped – Health Minister

21 May 2022
vaccine 5
News, Top Stories

HPV vaccine to be made free for all women under 25

21 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

WHO
Audio, News, Top Stories

WHO warn of further worldwide spread of Monkeypox

21 May 2022
an la dearg
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thousands to attend Irish language rights protest in North today

21 May 2022
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Hospital inpatient/outpatient fees could be scrapped – Health Minister

21 May 2022
vaccine 5
News, Top Stories

HPV vaccine to be made free for all women under 25

21 May 2022
liz truss
News, Top Stories

UK Foreign Sec to meet with US reps over NI Protocol row

21 May 2022
pringle 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Path to resolving Killybegs fish weighing scandal can be found – Pringle

21 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube