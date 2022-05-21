Tyrone beat Donegal on penalties to reach Ulster Minor Championship final

Tyrone claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Donegal to book their place in the Ulster Minor Football Championship final.

The game had finished 1-10 to 0-13 after extra time with a late goal from Donal Gallagher and a last gasp point from the boot of Cian McMenamin bringing Donegal level.

It finished eight points a piece after normal time.

Tyrone will play Derry in the decider after they claimed a 0-16 to 0-11 win over Cavan in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Tom Comack has the full time report from a dramatic night in Celtic Park…