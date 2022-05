Champions: Tyrone celebrate in Croke Park. Photo: Tyrone GAA twitter

Tyrone are the Nickey Rackard Cup champions after they beat Roscommon by 1-27 to 0-19 at Croke Park today.

The Red Hand county led by 1-14 to 0-9 at half-time, with their goal coming from Sean Óg Grogan.

Roscommon closed the gap early in the second half, but Tyrone just had too much class and went on to lift the title that they last won in 2014.

Francis Mooney has the full time report…