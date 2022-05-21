Wynne surges to victory in Seven Sisters Skyline 55k event

Leitrim runner Ricki Wynne took the honours in the Seven Sisters Skyline 55k event.

The Drumshanbo native finished in a time of seven hours, seven minutes and 47 seconds.

He was 24 minutes ahead of Gavin Byrne while Lonan O’Farrell was third.

Kerry’s Ellen Vitting was first over the line in the female category, completing the grueling challenge that took in seven peaks, including Muckish and Errigal, in eight hours, 37 minutes and 20 seconds.

The event was centred around Dunlewey and the 30km race is part of the Skyline Mountain Running World Cup series.