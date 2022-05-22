Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal sucess at Ulster Secondary Schools event

There was success at the Ulster Secondary Schools event held on Friday and Saturday for Donegal athletes.

Joseph Gillespie earned gold in the Triple Jump with fellow St Columba’s Stranorlar student Oisin Thompson won the Long Jump, Caoimhe and Adrienne Gallen also of St Columba’s earned golds.

Sean McGinley of St Eunan’s College won the Steeplechase and also the 1500 metres.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekend’s action and more of those winners at the Ulster Secondary Schools event…

 

