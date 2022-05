Donegal’s Ulster Minor Championship dream ended at the hand of Tyrone on Saturday night at Celtic Park.

It ended 4-3 in favour of the Red Hands on penalties, with the game finishing 1-10 to 0-13 after extra time.

Donal Gallagher notching the goal late on in extra time for Donegal.

At the end of the 60 minutes, the sides had ended level on eight points apiece.

Donegal boss Luke Barrett spoke with Tom Comack after the game…