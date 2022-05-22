Premier Division Review & Preview: Defeats for Harps and Derry

Finn Harps suffered a 3-1 defeat away at Drogheda United on Friday night.

Conor Tourish gave Harps the lead on 48 minutes before three goals without reply from Evan Weir, Adam Foley and Darragh Nugent gave Drogs the 3-1 victory.

Next up for Harps is the visit of Dundalk on Monday night.

Dundalk they claimed their first away win of the season on Friday night by beating Derry City 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, Robbie Benson opened the scoring for the visitors with James Akintunde levelling the game up on 75 minute.

Patrick Hoban then netted the winner for the Lilywhites to move them to within four points of their opponents.

Derry will now play Sligo Rovers on Monday who will be without manager Liam Buckley who parted ways from the club on Sunday morning.

Fomer Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review and preview the games…