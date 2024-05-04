PSNI issue warning after Swiftie left swindled and ticketless



Police in Derry City & Strabane are urging people to be wary of scammers after a person was conned in the area this week, when they believed they were buying tickets to see Taylor Swift.

It was reported the person saw tickets for sale on an online platform, but was blocked after they had transferred money to the so called seller.

The scam at play will not only leave people out of pocket, but also locked outside of concert venues.

Taylor Swift is set to travel to Ireland at the end of June as part of her Eras Tour, as a result fraudulent tickets are circulating online.

The sale of these tickets often involves the use of images and graphics taken from genuine sellers to make fake websites look like the real deal, or through social media.

The advertisement or offer may appear genuine, but there will be subtle differences buyers should look closely at, such as the website address.

Police are advising to only buy tickets from legitimate, authorised ticket sellers and re-sellers as criminals will exploit the eagerness by fans to get their hands on tickets for a show or gig they really want to go to.

They are particularly appealing to parents buying tickets for children to avoid disappointment as often the supposed tickets don’t materialise at all, or are just screenshots of genuine tickets that won’t get you any farther than the ticket barrier.