Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

PSNI issue warning after Swiftie left swindled and ticketless


Police in Derry City & Strabane are urging people to be wary of scammers after a person was conned in the area this week, when they believed they were buying tickets to see Taylor Swift.

It was reported the person saw tickets for sale on an online platform, but was blocked after they had transferred money to the so called seller.

The scam at play will not only leave people out of pocket, but also locked outside of concert venues.

Taylor Swift is set to travel to Ireland at the end of June as part of her Eras Tour, as a result fraudulent tickets are circulating online.

The sale of these tickets often involves the use of images and graphics taken from genuine sellers to make fake websites look like the real deal, or through social media.

The advertisement or offer may appear genuine, but there will be subtle differences buyers should look closely at, such as the website address.

Police are advising to only buy tickets from legitimate, authorised ticket sellers and re-sellers as criminals will exploit the eagerness by fans to get their hands on tickets for a show or gig they really want to go to.

They are particularly appealing to parents buying tickets for children to avoid disappointment as often the supposed tickets don’t materialise at all, or are just screenshots of genuine tickets that won’t get you any farther than the ticket barrier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

concert crowd
News, Top Stories

PSNI issue warning after Swiftie left swindled and ticketless

4 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday, May 3rd

3 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of three crash on N56 in Coolboy

3 May 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following crash in Newtownstewart yesterday

3 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

concert crowd
News, Top Stories

PSNI issue warning after Swiftie left swindled and ticketless

4 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday, May 3rd

3 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of three crash on N56 in Coolboy

3 May 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following crash in Newtownstewart yesterday

3 May 2024
money cash budget euro
News, Top Stories

Lucky Donegal winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bond bought 10 years ago

3 May 2024
daire o neill
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny man appointed as new Deputy Principal of Coláiste Chineál Eoghain in Buncrana

3 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube