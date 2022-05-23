Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“Light at the end of the tunnel for Newtowncunningham” – anning

A South Inishowen councillor says there is light at the end of the tunnel for Newtowncunningham.

Cllr Paul Canning says a steering group has been established by Donegal County Council following confirmation of funding earlier this year for a masterplan.

Meanwhile, a Tourist Information Kiosk will be officially launched at Kernans’ later this week.

Cllr Canning says there’s a very committed focus group in the village, and the consultants drawing up the masterplan are working closely with that group……..

