The Chair of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has reiterated calls for a solution to Ireland’s fish quota.

As a result of Brexit fish quotas for Ireland were cut drastically.

Ciaran Doherty is also Operations manager and skipper with Aine Fishing Company, Burtonport.

He told this week’s Business Matters Podcast with Ciaran O’Donnell that he and the industry as a whole has been hit hard by Brexit.

Mr Doherty believes if the political will is there, a solution can be found: