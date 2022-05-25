Coleman, Duffy & McClean named in Ireland squad for Nations League

Michael Obafemi is back in the Republic of Ireland senior men’s squad.

The Swansea striker has rediscovered his scoring form since leaving Southampton and scored 11goals in 19 English Championship appearances since February.

His only cap came in November 2018 against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Defenders Cyrus Christie and Enda Stevens also return to the set-up while from the March squad, the only absentees are Matt Doherty and Connor Ronan who are both injured.

19-year-old Festy Ebosele who leaves Derby County for Serie A club, Udinese this summer and 27-year-old Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton.

Regulars Seamus Coleman, James McClean and Shane Duffy are named among the defenders.

The Boys in Green are away to Armenia on June 4th and at home to Scotland on June 11th, with matches against Ukraine on June 8th and 14th.

Republic of Ireland Squad – UEFA Nations League

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).