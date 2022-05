A man arrested yesterday in connection with the death of Caoimhin Cassidy in Derry has been released unconditionally.

The 31-year-old was arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the 18-year-old on Saturday June 1st 2019.

Police say the investigation into the death of Caoimhin Cassidy whose body was found inside a burning car is continuing.

They are appealing again to anyone with information to contact them on 101.