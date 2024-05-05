Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Poll says 50% of people want patrols along the border

 

A new opinion poll suggests half the public want checkpoints on the border to limit the number of asylum seekers travelling here from the UK.

A Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll shows there’s also strong support for a ‘Rwanda Type’ policy to deter migrants coming to Ireland.

Kevin Cunningham – Pollster with Ireland Thinks, says a majority of people believe the Justice Minister’s claim that 80 percent of recent arrivals, entered across the border – and half of those surveyed wanted the border patrolled………………

 

