Man nailed to a fence in ‘sinister’ Bushmills attack

A man in his twenties has been found nailed to a fence, near Bushmills in County Antrim.

The PSNI say he had a nail through each hand, and he also had injuries to his nose.

He’s being treated in hospital where his condition is described as not life-threatening.

Two vans – one of which belonged to the injured man – were discovered on fire nearby, and graffiti on a nearby wall was linked to both the attack and the arson.

Detectives are appealing for information about what they’ve described as ‘a sinister attack, which left the man with potentially life-changing injuries’.