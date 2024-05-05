Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man nailed to a fence in ‘sinister’ Bushmills attack

A man in his twenties has been found nailed to a fence, near Bushmills in County Antrim.

The PSNI say he had a nail through each hand, and he also had injuries to his nose.

He’s being treated in hospital where his condition is described as not life-threatening.

Two vans – one of which belonged to the injured man – were discovered on fire nearby, and graffiti on a nearby wall was linked to both the attack and the arson.

Detectives are appealing for information about what they’ve described as ‘a sinister attack, which left the man with potentially life-changing injuries’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in Derry in connection with stolen car

5 May 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenage girl dead and teenage boy in custody after early morning crash in County Wicklow

5 May 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man nailed to a fence in ‘sinister’ Bushmills attack

5 May 2024
border
Top Stories, Audio, News

Poll says 50% of people want patrols along the border

5 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in Derry in connection with stolen car

5 May 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenage girl dead and teenage boy in custody after early morning crash in County Wicklow

5 May 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man nailed to a fence in ‘sinister’ Bushmills attack

5 May 2024
border
Top Stories, Audio, News

Poll says 50% of people want patrols along the border

5 May 2024
Break In Burglary
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry and Strabane issue anti-burglary advice

5 May 2024
Bruckless Church
News, Top Stories

Centenary of the death of Garda John Mullins to be marked in Bruckless

5 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube