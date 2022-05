Its a huge weekend for Derry and Donegal sport as the counties collide in the Ulster Championship Final on Sunday while Derry City and Finn Harps battle in Friday’s night’s Premier Division derby at the Brandywell.

On the Score this week, Oisin Kelly and Tom Comack were joined by Martin McHugh, Eamonn Burns and Felix Healy:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SCORE-260522.mp3