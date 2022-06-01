Business Matters Ep 94 – Gerard McCormick, Evan Gorrell & Danny McFadden

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Gerard McCormick, owner of Magees Pharmacy on Main Street in Letterkenny. He began working as a pharmacist in the family-run business after graduating from the College of Pharmacy in 1993, and took over the running of the long-established business in 2006. He has seen his businesses undergo significant changes since he first started working in the store as a ten-year-old in 1980.

The podcast also includes a feature on the success of Letterkenny’s Errigal College in the national finals of the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge that includes reaction from students, Jodi and Lilli, business teacher, Evan Gorrell and principal, Danny McFadden.

