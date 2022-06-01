Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Business Matters Ep 94 – Gerard McCormick, Evan Gorrell & Danny McFadden

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Gerard McCormick, owner of Magees Pharmacy on Main Street in Letterkenny. He began working as a pharmacist in the family-run business after graduating from the College of Pharmacy in 1993, and took over the running of the long-established business in 2006. He has seen his businesses undergo significant changes since he first started working in the store as a ten-year-old in 1980.

The podcast also includes a feature on the success of Letterkenny’s Errigal College in the national finals of the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge that includes reaction from students, Jodi and Lilli, business teacher, Evan Gorrell and principal, Danny McFadden.

Listen back here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after stabbing in Derry

1 June 2022
Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Taoiseach sit down you’re embarrassing yourself’ -Deputy Doherty

1 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA reports show improvements to oversights at Ard Griene Court in Stranorlar

1 June 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Emergency works to be carried out on Ramelton road tonight

1 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after stabbing in Derry

1 June 2022
Pearse Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Taoiseach sit down you’re embarrassing yourself’ -Deputy Doherty

1 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA reports show improvements to oversights at Ard Griene Court in Stranorlar

1 June 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Emergency works to be carried out on Ramelton road tonight

1 June 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment fell slightly last month

1 June 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 94 – Gerard McCormick, Evan Gorrell & Danny McFadden

1 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube