Donegal post offices set to benefit from €30m funding plan

Donegal post offices are set to benefit from a €30 million government plan aimed at keeping Post Offices open and government services accessible in local communities.

The measure announced today will support the nationwide post office network of approximately 900 post offices over the next three years.

In particular, the aim is to safeguard the most vulnerable post offices – to protect access to services across the country.

Funding will be disbursed, to ensure a balance between providing vital financial support and certainty, while at the same time maintaining a commercial focus.

Welcoming today’s announcement, Seán Martin, President of the Irish Postmasters Unionsaid; “The Post Office Network is the lifeblood of our towns and villages and a much-trusted focal point of our communities.

“The Network continues to be Ireland’s largest retail and face-to-face service network at the heart of over 900 communities serving approximately 1.3 million customers each week. “Our role in supporting communities was never more evident than during the recent pandemic when we were one of the few government services to remain open throughout.

“I want to thank the Government for making this funding available in order to protect and strengthen this vital infrastructure for the public’s benefit.