Special event held to mark contribution by Defence Forces at Covid vaccine centre

A special Recognition Event was held last Wednesday to pay tribute to and mark the contribution of the Defence Force members whose assignment to the Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has ended.

The Defence Forces from the 28 Infantry Battalion based at Finner Camp, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal have supported the vaccination programme throughout key periods in 2021/2.

Members arrived at the vaccination centre on May 31st 2021 and officially withdrew from the centre on May 25th 2022.

Defence Forces staff were primarily involved in logistics and pharmacy support but their roles varied during their time at the centre.

Operational Site Manager Donna Carrol said Defence Force personnel left a lasting impression on staff and will be greatly missed. “I’d like to thank the Defence Forces for their immense contribution towards the success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Their level of professionalism and commitment to the vaccination programme impressed every member of staff.”

At the Recognition Event, four Defence Forces members who were based at the centre were each presented with a specially commissioned pen.

Meanwhile Certificates of Recognition were presented to all Defence Force members who had served at Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre.

Acting Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo Lead for COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Siobhan Patten said; “We will never be able to fully express our gratitude to the Defence Forces for coming to our aid during the pandemic. Their contribution has been immeasurable and we wish them all the very best in the future.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said “The role played by the Irish Defence Forces in the inter-agency response to the Covid pandemic has allowed us to show our capabilities and showcase our ability to respond at short notice to crises on island. As an organisation we are extremely adept at offering the flexibility and agility required when unexpected situations arise. For those Irish citizens who do not know what it is exactly that we do, our visibility and presence at test centres and especially at vaccination centres provides tangible evidence of the significant role we have played whilst also maintaining a significant overseas commitment.”