Appeal for information after weekend burglary in Letterkenny

Gardai are appealing for information following a burglary at a home in Letterkenny on Saturday.

The burglary occurred at a house in Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny between 1.55am and 2.15am on Saturday and a small window to the rear of the property was removed and entry was gained.

The residents of the house were at home at the time and heard the commotion downstairs.

Gardai believe a number of people may have been involved and a few items of clothing, believed to be jackets, are believed to have been stolen from the house during the course of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.

