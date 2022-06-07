Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cllr Patrick McGowan new Cathaoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar MD

 

Councillor Patrick McGowan has been elected as the Cathaoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District for the coming year.

At today’s AGM in Lifford, councillors unanimously agreed to elect Cllr McGowan.

Cllr Liam Doherty has been elected as the vice chair of the municipal district.

This is Cllr McGowan’s third time in the role and says 100% Mica redress and addressing the challenges of the unprecedented housing crisis in the county will be top of his priority list.

He also cited the importance of improving the counties roads and footpaths:

