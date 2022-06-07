Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

€5,000 emergency grant for Mica homeowners opens this morning

Donegal County Council is opening an emergency grant for mica homeowners to carry out urgent remediation works.

Homeowners will be able to claim up to €5,000 under the new grant programme, but only if they have progressed through stage 1 of the current mica redress scheme.

Applications open through the Donegal County Council website from 11 o’clock this morning.

Cllr Martin McDermott is chair of the Donegal County Council Mica Redress Committee – he has outlined the details of the scheme for homeowners…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grainne garda slot
Playback, Top Stories

Community Garda Slot on Tuesday June 7th

7 June 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions in Kerrykeel and Donegal Town areas today

7 June 2022
Alderman Graham Warke hosted a Dance A Thon (Boogie for Bronagh) in aid of his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The event in Guildhall Square is held in memory of Bronagh McLaughlin who passed away last year. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.05.22
News, Top Stories

Former mayor of Derry and Strabane quits DUP

7 June 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after weekend burglary in Letterkenny

7 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

grainne garda slot
Playback, Top Stories

Community Garda Slot on Tuesday June 7th

7 June 2022
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions in Kerrykeel and Donegal Town areas today

7 June 2022
Alderman Graham Warke hosted a Dance A Thon (Boogie for Bronagh) in aid of his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The event in Guildhall Square is held in memory of Bronagh McLaughlin who passed away last year. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.05.22
News, Top Stories

Former mayor of Derry and Strabane quits DUP

7 June 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Appeal for information after weekend burglary in Letterkenny

7 June 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Man remains in hospital after Letterkenny assault

7 June 2022
Mica House 16
Audio, News, Top Stories

€5,000 emergency grant for Mica homeowners opens this morning

7 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube