€5,000 emergency grant for Mica homeowners opens this morning

Donegal County Council is opening an emergency grant for mica homeowners to carry out urgent remediation works.

Homeowners will be able to claim up to €5,000 under the new grant programme, but only if they have progressed through stage 1 of the current mica redress scheme.

Applications open through the Donegal County Council website from 11 o’clock this morning.

Cllr Martin McDermott is chair of the Donegal County Council Mica Redress Committee – he has outlined the details of the scheme for homeowners…