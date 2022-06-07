Former mayor of Derry and Strabane quits DUP

The former mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has quit the DUP.

Cllr Graham Warke released a statement on Monday night saying he had told the DUP of his decision to leave the party and “move forward with a new political pathway”.

It’s understood that Mr Warke will continue in his capacity on the council as an Independent councillor.

He said his decision to leave the DUP and to pursue his political career independently was made in close consultation with the electorate, his family and friends and wider community.