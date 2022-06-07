Gardai issue advice for quad users after man struck in Ballintra collision

Gardai are reminding quad users about the potential danger of severely or even fatally injuring someone after a man was knocked down in Ballintra.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating a road traffic collision that happened at Lignanornig, Ballintra on Saturday at 11.30am.

A farmer was moving cattle on a local road and was being assisted by a number of people in doing so, when a quad that was travelling from the direction of Ballintra towards Rockhill attempted to undertake one of their vans on the road.

The quad struck one of the men and knocked him over.

The man was injured but his injuries are not life threatening.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is being asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon.

Speaking with Donal Kavanagh on the Nine til Noon Show Community Garda Slot today, Garda Grainne Doherty has issued this advice for quad users…