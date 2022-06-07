Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

“Last chance” for current Government to get Mica scheme right – Michael Doherty

The PRO of the Mica Action Group has warned that prospects of a drastically changed Mica scheme are low, after homeowner negotiations with Housing Department officials concluded last week.

Michael Doherty says that MAG will now be focusing its campaigning on the Government TDs that are in counties affected by defective blocks to stand by their promises to campaign for 100 percent redress.

With defective blocks now being found in some counties in the midlands and east of the country as well as in the west, the Mica Action Group has called on TDs to stand up for their constituents and oppose any scheme that delivers less than 100 percent redress.

Michael Doherty says that this is now the current Government’s last chance to get a Mica redress scheme right:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

The New Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News, Top Stories

SF’s Sandra Duffy elected Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council

7 June 2022
christopher jackson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for extra £70,000 to be used in Derry City & Strabane District hardship fund

7 June 2022
pringle 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Latest developments in Brandon abuse case “sad indictment” of HSE – Pringle

7 June 2022
michael doherty updater
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Last chance” for current Government to get Mica scheme right – Michael Doherty

7 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

The New Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News, Top Stories

SF’s Sandra Duffy elected Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council

7 June 2022
christopher jackson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for extra £70,000 to be used in Derry City & Strabane District hardship fund

7 June 2022
pringle 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Latest developments in Brandon abuse case “sad indictment” of HSE – Pringle

7 June 2022
michael doherty updater
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Last chance” for current Government to get Mica scheme right – Michael Doherty

7 June 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal after window smashed in Strabane

6 June 2022
muckamore abbey hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inquiry into allegations of patient abuse at NI facility starts today

6 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube