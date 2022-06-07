“Last chance” for current Government to get Mica scheme right – Michael Doherty

The PRO of the Mica Action Group has warned that prospects of a drastically changed Mica scheme are low, after homeowner negotiations with Housing Department officials concluded last week.

Michael Doherty says that MAG will now be focusing its campaigning on the Government TDs that are in counties affected by defective blocks to stand by their promises to campaign for 100 percent redress.

With defective blocks now being found in some counties in the midlands and east of the country as well as in the west, the Mica Action Group has called on TDs to stand up for their constituents and oppose any scheme that delivers less than 100 percent redress.

Michael Doherty says that this is now the current Government’s last chance to get a Mica redress scheme right: