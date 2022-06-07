Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man remains in hospital after Letterkenny assault

A man remains in hospital following assault that occurred on the High Road, Letterkenny last Sunday shortly before 11.20pm.

Gardaí were on patrol when they observed an injured man laying on the footpath at that location and a number of people had gathered to try to assist him.

As part of their investigation, Gardaí are interested in any sightings of a man in the area around the time who was described as having a dark complexion, being approx. 5 ft 6 inches tall, of thin build, in his late teens, short dark hair on the back and sides but with curly hair on the top and he had no facial hair.
He was wearing a black t-shirt.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to anybody who witnessed the assault or who observed the male as described in the area around that time to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny….

 

 

