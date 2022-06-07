Significant LUH ED delays causing bed availability pressure

Letterkenny University Hospital is currently experiencing bed availability pressure as a result of significant delays in the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Yesterday, 152 people attended the ED.

The Saolta University Health Care Group says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers patients presenting resulting in pressure being put on bed availability with all available beds at the hospital in use.

28 patients are currently on trolleys in ED with a further 11 facing very long wait times in the Respiratory Receiving Unit.

The hospital also continues to be impacted by COVID-19. As of 8am this morning there were 10 patients with with the virus receiving treatment.

The hospital has apologised for the inconvenience and distress the delays cause.

People are advised that people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority.

If your health problem is not an emergency you are asked to contact your GP or the NoWDOC in the first instance.