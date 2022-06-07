Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Strabane Police seeking witnesses as man exited car on A5 road

Police say they’re looking for witnesses as a man was seen exiting a car along the A5 road in Strabane.
They say they’re appealing to anyone who was travelling along the A5 in Strabane last Wednesday (1st June 2022) between 7pm and 7:30pm, and may have witnessed a distressed male exiting the front passenger seat of a Grey/Silver vehicle (possibly a taxi) at the Urney Road Traffic lights.
The male is believed to have ran in the direction of Lisnafin Park, Strabane.
If anyone witnessed this incident or has dash cam footage, they’re being asked to contact 101 quoting police reference number 1783 01/06/2022.
