Two men have been arrested by police in Derry as part of an ongoing investigation following a parade in the city on Monday April 18th.

The men, aged 46 and 49, were arrested under the Terrorism Act, following searches of residential properties in the Creggan and Bishop Street areas earlier today.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

11 men have been arrested in connection with the parade to date.