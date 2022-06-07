Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Water disruptions in Kerrykeel and Donegal Town areas today

Irish Water say that there may be some disruptions to water supply in Kerrykeel this afternoon, due to repairs to a burst water main.

A traffic management plan will be in place there, with Irish Water estimating that repairs will be completed by 2:30pm this Tuesday afternoon.

Also Irish Water say that works will be taking place this evening on the Ballybofey road, just outside Donegal Town.

They say that repair works may cause supply disruptions in the Donegal Town and Drumlonagher areas, and are scheduled to take place from 7pm until 10pm tonight.
Irish Water advise in both cases that customers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
