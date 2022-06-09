Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Coach Andrew Foley departs Finn Harps

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan will look to adjust his backroom team as their Premier Division campaign resumes next week.

Andrew Foley, was a member of the the club’s coaching staff confirmed this week he has left Finn Park.

The Wexford man joined Harps during the 2020 campaign.

Harps return to action after the break on Saturday week away to Sligo Rovers.

Irish water works, Cork, East Donegal, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News

Water supply improvements to be complete in Milford

9 June 2022
Lidl
News

Lidl makes industry first with ‘Good to Give’ labels

9 June 2022
rcoyle1
News

Tayto Park founder Ray Coyle has died aged 70

9 June 2022
ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

€3.7m investment in ATU projects to improve understanding of STEM

9 June 2022
