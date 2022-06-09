Coach Andrew Foley departs Finn Harps

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan will look to adjust his backroom team as their Premier Division campaign resumes next week.
Andrew Foley, was a member of the the club’s coaching staff confirmed this week he has left Finn Park.
The Wexford man joined Harps during the 2020 campaign.
Harps return to action after the break on Saturday week away to Sligo Rovers.
Huge thanks to everyone at @FinnHarpsFC for the last couple of seasons.
Loved every minute of being there with some great people.
— Andrew Foley (@foleyandy) June 7, 2022