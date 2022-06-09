Donegal Anglers Fishing for Success

Two young members from Deele Community Anglers were presented with Certificates of Recognition by the Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranolar Municipal District, Cllr. Gerry Crawford and Members of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District in the County House, Lifford on 7th June, 2022.

Fintan Kilpatrick (Convoy) and Zack Barnett (Porthall) will represent The Irish Trout Fly Fishing Association and The Trout Anglers Federation of Ireland respectively this summer on the World Youth Irish International teams.

The Cathaoirleach, together with the elected Members all joined in congratulating Fintan and Zack on their achievements adding ‘it was a very proud day for the two youths and their families and a significant honor for them to represent the county in their chosen sport’.

Fintan and Zack will head off to their respective camps in July, with Fintan travelling to County Westmeath and Zack travelling to the Italian Alps.

Damien Devine on behalf of the Deele Community Anglers said ‘These two young lads will not only carry the flag in terms of Country representation, but they will also carry the hopes of Donegal, and act as the pioneers of bringing more young Donegal Anglers to the National stage in the years to come’. He added new members were always welcome to join.