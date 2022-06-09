Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal have the experience to bounce back – Tony Boyle

Photo Geraldine Diver.

Donegal will like to lift themselves after the disappointment of the Ulster Final defeat to Derry when they play Armagh in round two of the All Ireland qualifiers on Sunday in Clones.

The game will be LIVE on Highland Radio with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny, see highlandmotors.ie.

Armagh will go to the game buoyed by a big win over Tyrone but 1992 All Ireland winner Tony Boyle feels Donegal have the experience in the group to bounce back:

Tony’s been speaking with Tom Comack ahead of the game:

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries Thursday June 9th

9 June 2022
Entertainment, News

Britney Spears to marry fiance in surprise wedding ceremony today

9 June 2022
News

Water supply improvements to be complete in Milford

9 June 2022
News

Lidl makes industry first with ‘Good to Give’ labels

9 June 2022
