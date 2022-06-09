Donegal ladies looking to top the group – Maxi Curran

The Donegal senior ladies start their All Ireland Championship this weekend with two group games against Waterford and Cork on the schedule in the coming weeks.

First up is a trip to Birr in Offaly for a meeting against Waterford in a double header bill along with Kerry and Galway playing in the second game.

Donegal enter the series after losing the Ulster Final to Armagh.

Maxi Curran has been tellling Tom Comack, that game is done and his side are geared up for the next phase of the championship: