€3.7m investment in ATU projects to improve understanding of STEM

The Atlantic Technological University has received a €3.7 million investment in projects aimed at improving public understanding of science, technology, engineering and maths.

The funding focuses of encouraging diversity and inclusion in STEM, while also targeting a wide range of ages including young children, teens and adults.

A total of 47 projects at the ATU are receiving funding through the Science Foundation Ireland Discover Programme.

Welcoming the announcement, President of Atlantic TU, Dr Orla Flynn says they are committed to encouraging more young people to seek careers in STEM with the Northwest and West fast becoming the epicentre of STEM.