Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries Thursday June 9th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries Thursday June 9th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries Thursday June 9th

9 June 2022
273888245_1079787226202119_4152652392477288532_n
Entertainment, News

Britney Spears to marry fiance in surprise wedding ceremony today

9 June 2022
Irish water works, Cork, East Donegal, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News

Water supply improvements to be complete in Milford

9 June 2022
Lidl
News

Lidl makes industry first with ‘Good to Give’ labels

9 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries Thursday June 9th

9 June 2022
273888245_1079787226202119_4152652392477288532_n
Entertainment, News

Britney Spears to marry fiance in surprise wedding ceremony today

9 June 2022
Irish water works, Cork, East Donegal, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News

Water supply improvements to be complete in Milford

9 June 2022
Lidl
News

Lidl makes industry first with ‘Good to Give’ labels

9 June 2022
rcoyle1
News

Tayto Park founder Ray Coyle has died aged 70

9 June 2022
ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

€3.7m investment in ATU projects to improve understanding of STEM

9 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube