On the Score this week, We look ahead to the Donegal Armagh All Ireland Qualifier clash with Donegal boss Declan Bonner and 92 All Ireland winner Tony Boyle.

Maxi Curran speaks to us ahead of Saturday’s Ladies All Ireland opener against Waterford and Patsy McGonagle discusses John Kelly’s latest record breaking through in Norway.

While in our Donegal Rally Preview with are joined by two former winners of the International and National events, Gareth McHale and David Bogie.