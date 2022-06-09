Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Water supply improvements to be complete in Milford

Milford residents are next in line to benefit from works as Irish Water continues to drive down leakage and improve water supply in Donegal.

Irish Water crews are working in the Upper Mount Marian area of Milford to improve their water supply, as the utility gears up to begin replacing old backyard services and ageing watermains.

Customers to benefit from these improvement works will be contacted directly by Farrans Construction to provide information about the required works and to discuss a suitable time to carry out an individual survey.

The works, when they commence, may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

Where watermains are being constructed traffic management may be in place during this time however local and emergency traffic will be always maintained. The works will be completed by end of July 2022.

 

