Decision to remove angiogram service was taken ‘too casually’

A former deputy manager of Letterkenny University Hospital believes the decision to remove the angiogram service from the hospital was ‘taken too casually’.

Earlier this year it was feared that the angiogram service would be removed from the hospital however, it has since been confirmed that the service will be retained.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon show, Paddy Rooney, says he believes the decision to remove the service was already made but public outcry forced a U-turn.

He says it was extraordinary that the decision to remove the angiogram service from Letterkenny was taken without any consideration of the overall impact…