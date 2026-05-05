HSA report on Creeslough tragedy to be given to DPP in July

It’s emerged it will be July before the Health and Safety Authority submits its report on the Creeslough tragedy to the Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that the families of some of those killed in the explosion on October 7th 2022 are surprised this is coming after the submission of the garda file a number of weeks ago.

The paper says the HSA file is expected to play a key role in determining the cause of the explosion that killed 10 people and injured several more.