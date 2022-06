A former Orthopaedic Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital says the more that surgical services are contracted out to private hospitals, the more of a risk there is that the hospital will be downgraded.

Peter O’Rourke says the more surgical services are scaled back, the more of a threat there is to the hospital’s future.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Mr O’Rourke said he fears that the situation may be very different 25 years from now………