Gardai investigate fatal crash in County Cavan

A teenage boy has died following a crash involving a car and lorry in Co. Cavan.

The 17 year old was seriously injured during the collision.

He was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he later died.

A woman in her 50s and man in his 40s were also taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and in particular, they’re asking anyone who was on the N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet, between 5:45pm and 6:30pm and has dash cam footage to make it available to them.