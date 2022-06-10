Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Karen Guthrie back in the Donegal starting line for All Ireland series

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran has made one change to his starting 15 for the All Ireland Championship opener against Waterford on Saturday in Birr, County Offaly.

Karen Guthrie who didn’t start the Ulster Final defeat to Armagh comes in, replacing Roisin Rodgers.

Guthrie didn’t feature against Cavan in Donegal’s semi final win but was sprung from the bench against the Orchard County ladies in the provincial decider.

Waterford Manager Pat Sullivan has named an unchanged team from their Munster Championship semi final defeat to Cork.

Donegal (v Waterford): R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, T Kennedy; S Twohig, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S White; B McLaughlin, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Waterford (v Donegal): E Gallagher; R Casey, M Dunford, Kate McGrath; C McGrath, L Mulcahy, Karen McGrath (capt.); E Murray, H Power; B McMaugh, K Hogan, A O’Neill; K Murray, A Mullaney, A Murray.

Donegal ladies looking to top the group – Maxi Curran

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

planning
News, Top Stories

Number of approved planning applications increase

10 June 2022
colum eastwood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for engagement on Protocol issues

10 June 2022
portaloos
News, Top Stories

Call for enhancement of toilet facilities at beaches in Donegal

10 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

10 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

planning
News, Top Stories

Number of approved planning applications increase

10 June 2022
colum eastwood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for engagement on Protocol issues

10 June 2022
portaloos
News, Top Stories

Call for enhancement of toilet facilities at beaches in Donegal

10 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

10 June 2022
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Ex-tropical storm to hit Ireland this weekend

10 June 2022
286379839_1083462072267023_4090736787014691316_n
News

Wedding ring found in Letterkenny possibly missing years

10 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube