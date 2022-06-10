Karen Guthrie back in the Donegal starting line for All Ireland series

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran has made one change to his starting 15 for the All Ireland Championship opener against Waterford on Saturday in Birr, County Offaly.

Karen Guthrie who didn’t start the Ulster Final defeat to Armagh comes in, replacing Roisin Rodgers.

Guthrie didn’t feature against Cavan in Donegal’s semi final win but was sprung from the bench against the Orchard County ladies in the provincial decider.

Waterford Manager Pat Sullivan has named an unchanged team from their Munster Championship semi final defeat to Cork.

Donegal (v Waterford): R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, T Kennedy; S Twohig, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S White; B McLaughlin, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Waterford (v Donegal): E Gallagher; R Casey, M Dunford, Kate McGrath; C McGrath, L Mulcahy, Karen McGrath (capt.); E Murray, H Power; B McMaugh, K Hogan, A O’Neill; K Murray, A Mullaney, A Murray.