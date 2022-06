A County Donegal GP says it’s right that the HSE is scaling back its covid contact-tracing operations.

The health authority’s planning to reduce them at the end of the month, with staff at centres in Limerick and Galway to be redeployed to other government departments.

Staff in Limerick will be transferred to work with the Department of Foreign Affairs in a passport call centre.

IMO GP Sub-Committee Chairperson, Dr Denis McCauley says the time has come to cut back on centres…………