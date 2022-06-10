McClafferty will not support new Development Plan if N56 access issues aren’t addressed

The Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says he will not support a new County Development Plan if it does not facilitate the building of houses with entrances out onto the N56.

At present, planning for such developments is being refused on safety grounds, but Independent Cllr Michael McClafferty says in many cases, these applications are from people who already live alongside the N56 and already have cars, so it does not necessarily mean an increase in the traffic coming onto the main road.

Cllr McClafferty says he and other members are seeking an urgent meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to press their case…………