Motorists advised of long delays on Clooney Road following collision

Motorists are advised of long delays on the Clooney Road in Ballykelly due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic is down to one lane heading in the direction of Derry/Londonderry and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday June 10th

10 June 2022
News

Motorists advised of long delays on Clooney Road following collision

10 June 2022
monkeypox virus
News

Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland

10 June 2022
election ballot
News, Top Stories

New electoral commission to have powers over social media platforms

10 June 2022
