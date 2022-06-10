Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New electoral commission to have powers over social media platforms

A new electoral commission will have powers to order social media companies to take down posts spreading misinformation during elections.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has added a number of amendments to the Electoral Reform Bill after advice from the Attorney General.

The commission will be able to monitor and investigate misinformation being spread online.

Some of its powers will include take-down notices, correction notices or blocking access to content – as well as issuing codes of conduct for social media giants, politicians and the media.

