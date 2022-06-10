Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ombudsman finds men were wrongly accused of murdering soldier in Derry

The North’s Police Ombudsman has found that four young men arrested in Derry in 1979 were subjected to coercion and oppression before “confessing” to terrorist crimes.

The statements related to five terrorist incidents including the murder of a 22-year-old soldier, Lieutenant Stephen Kirby, who was shot dead by the PIRA at Carlisle Terrace in Derry on 14th February 1979.

The investigation carried out by Marie Anderson concluded that the men three of whom were 17 at the time and the other 18 were treated unfairly and made ‘confessional’ statements which were not voluntary according to the standards of the time.

It was noted also that Michael Toner, Stephen Crumlish, Gerard Kelly and Gerald McGowan were not given an opportunity to have legal representation before singing a total of 21 ‘confessional’ statements.

The men also signed statements admitting involvement in a number of punishment shootings in the city in January and February 1979. They have always protested their innocence and in December 1998 were acquitted by the former Lord Chief Justice and found not guilty of all charges.

The men remained in the Republic of Ireland until the Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew the charges against them.

You can view the full report here

