Photography competition celebrating ‘Volunteers in Action’ opens for entries

Donegal Volunteer Centre and Donegal County Museum launch ‘Volunteering in the Community’ photography competition.

Donegal Volunteer Centre and Donegal County Museum are delighted to announce that the annual ‘Volunteering in the Community’ Photography Competition, which celebrates volunteering in the community, is now open for entry.

The Donegal Volunteer Centre and Donegal County Museum invite amateur photographers to submit images of volunteers at work anywhere within County Donegal. The Donegal Volunteer Centre wishes to recognise the extraordinary contribution of County Donegal volunteers.

“The ‘Volunteering in the Community’ Photography Competition is an opportunity to express our thanks to our volunteers more formally. It also gives us a chance to showcase and celebrate the valuable work they do across the county,” said John Curran, Manager of Donegal Volunteer Centre.

In addition to the overall prize, Donegal County Museum has created the ‘Volunteering in Heritage – the John McDermott Memorial Award’. Donegal County Museum started the ‘Volunteering in Heritage – the John McDermott Memorial Award’ to recognise and highlight volunteers’ extraordinary contribution to local museums, heritage centres, and organisations to Donegal’s history and heritage.

“Donegal County Museum created this award in memory of the late John McDermot. As a volunteer, John spent years photographing archaeological and historic sites across the county, many of which have become part of the John McDermott Collection in Donegal County Museum,” said Caroline Carr, Donegal County Museum.

All the entries will be displayed in an exhibition as part of Culture Night in the County Museum, opening on Friday 23rd September 2022. Finalists will also be invited to the prize-giving event in Donegal County Museum during Social Inclusion Week in early October.

All photographs submitted must show volunteers in action, belong to the entrants and have been taken in County Donegal between the 1st January 2021 to the closing date of 19th August 2022. The ‘Volunteering in Action’ competition prizes includes a €400 Shop LK voucher for the overall winner, with two €50 runners-up vouchers. The “Volunteering in Heritage – the John McDermott Memorial Award” prize is a €100 voucher for Magee’s Photo Lab.

Entry to the competition is FREE but is limited to one entry per category per person and must include all required information. Full competition details are available on www.volunteerdonegal.ie and