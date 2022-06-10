Police warn of use of fake IDs

Police in Derry and Strabane say they are aware of a number of incidents in which fake IDs have been used to gain access to licensed premises.

They are warning that using a fake ID is fraud.

Police say they are continuing to work with door staff and carry out checks at licensed premises in Derry City and Strabane to combat the use of fake IDs in the district.

They’re warning that using a fake ID is fraud and that they have the power to prosecute anyone using a false ID.

Parents are asked to speak with their children under the age of 18 about this issue and the consequences of using fake IDs to get into licensed premises along with the dangers of underage drinking.

The only acceptable forms of ID are; a valid Passport, Driving Licence, PASS (Proof of Age Scheme) Card issued by the British Retail Consortium or a Valid Electoral Card.