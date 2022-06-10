Pop-up vaccination clinic in Stranorlar Friday & Saturday

10TH JUNE 2022 AND 11TH JUNE 2022

FROM 11:00 TO 17:45

St Mary’s Parish Centre Stranorlar F93 EK52

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held in Stranorlar at St Mary's Parish Centre Main St, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th June.from 11:00am-17:45pm

Those aged 12 years and over may avail of Dose 1, Dose 2 and booster vaccines while those who are 65 who are eligible for their second booster may also attend.

Please note 12 – 15 year olds must be accompanied by parent/guardian and walk in’s are welcome.

People can continue to book appointments at vaccination centres on HSE.ie at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-booster-dose/

It is important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have COVID-19; if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been told to self isolate.

It is also important to check your eligibility online on HSE.ie before you book your appointment.

Interval between first round of COVID-19 vaccination and first booster

If you are in the 16+ age group you need to wait three months (at least 90 days) after your first round of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least three months (at least 90 days) after your positive test result.

If you are in the 12-15 age groupyou need to wait six months (at least 179 days) after receiving your second dose of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster. If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least six months (at least 179 days) after your positive test result.

Interval between first booster and second booster

If you are 65 or over, or you are aged 12 and over and have a weak immune system, you should get your second booster at least 4 months (at least 120 days) after your first booster. You can check the date of your last booster on your digital COVID-19 certificate.

If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, wait at least 4 months after you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.